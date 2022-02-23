WaykiChain Achieves Market Cap of $28.16 Million (WICC)

WaykiChain (CURRENCY:WICC) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 23rd. In the last seven days, WaykiChain has traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One WaykiChain coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000344 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WaykiChain has a market cap of $28.16 million and $681,568.00 worth of WaykiChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001070 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00037138 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.04 or 0.00110460 BTC.

WaykiChain Profile

WaykiChain is a coin. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2018. WaykiChain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins. WaykiChain’s official website is waykichain.com . WaykiChain’s official Twitter account is @WiC_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WaykiChain is a Turing-complete smart contract platform. It adopts DPOS consensus mechanism to set up 11 voting nodes and generate a new block every 10 seconds. The confirmed transaction speed can reach 1000+TPS verified by the WaykiChain mainnet operation. WaykiChain would apply its own sidechain technology, which allows the applications based on WaykiChain to have their own sidechains. Sidechains are mutually exclusive and are able to set up their own consensus mechanisms, sidechain assets, and block generating intervals. Users will be required to download corresponding sidechain data only when using specific applications. “

WaykiChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WaykiChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WaykiChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WaykiChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

