WCF Bancorp (OTCMKTS:WCFB) Stock Price Up 1.1%

WCF Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WCFB) shot up 1.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.49 and last traded at $8.49. 101 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.40.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.26.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%.

WCF Bancorp, Inc engages in commercial banking. It engages in the business of attracting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits together with funds generated from operations and borrowings in real estate loans secured by one-to-four-family residences. The company was founded on March 9, 2016 and is headquartered in Webster City, IA.

