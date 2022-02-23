Wealthsource Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 14,424 Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,216,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,819,000 after buying an additional 10,413 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 18.7% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 563,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,216,000 after buying an additional 14,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 25.1% during the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 3,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period.

Shares of VIG traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $156.08. 70,775 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,282,944. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $136.02 and a twelve month high of $172.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.26.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

