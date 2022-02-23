Wealthsource Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,651,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PRFZ. Wade G W & Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,846,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,059,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 270.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after acquiring an additional 12,405 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 119,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,349,000 after buying an additional 11,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Warren Averett Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 275,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,971,000 after buying an additional 11,613 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $176.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,395. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.70. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a one year low of $165.73 and a one year high of $202.21.

