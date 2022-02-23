Wealthsource Partners LLC Invests $3.07 Million in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,953 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,065,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at $16,353,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 47,180 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $36,587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 429.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 3,831 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 80.1% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 36,585 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $28,232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,932 shares in the last quarter. 40.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $725.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. New Street Research upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,298.00 to $1,580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,080.00 to $1,103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $750.00 to $900.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,025.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $943.03.

Shares of TSLA traded down $30.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $791.07. 685,439 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,650,158. The firm has a market capitalization of $794.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $539.49 and a twelve month high of $1,243.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $975.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $920.28.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. Tesla had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.25%. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,160.85, for a total value of $1,276,935.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $980.47, for a total value of $899,090.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,790,738 shares of company stock valued at $1,770,791,772 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

