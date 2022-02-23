Weber Inc (NYSE:WEBR) CEO Chris M. Scherzinger Purchases 20,000 Shares

Weber Inc (NYSE:WEBR – Get Rating) CEO Chris M. Scherzinger acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $199,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of WEBR stock traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $10.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 310,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,293. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.02. Weber Inc has a 1 year low of $8.56 and a 1 year high of $20.44.

Weber (NYSE:WEBR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $283.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.78 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Weber Inc will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Weber from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Weber from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Weber from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Weber from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Weber from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Weber during the third quarter worth $27,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Weber during the third quarter worth $34,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Weber during the third quarter worth $35,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Weber during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Weber during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 80.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WEBER INC. is a barbecue brand. It offers a comprehensive, innovative product portfolio, including charcoal, gas, pellet and electric grills, smokers and accessories designed to help outdoor cooking enthusiasts. WEBER INC. is headquartered in Palatine, IL.

