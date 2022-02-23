Wedbush Raises Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target to $113.00

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Wedbush from $104.00 to $113.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.51% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $105.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $98.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $118.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.16.

Shares of Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $88.62 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Texas Roadhouse has a 12-month low of $76.65 and a 12-month high of $110.75. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $895.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.53 million. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 6,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total value of $594,208.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 27.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,746 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,964,000 after acquiring an additional 13,833 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 330.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,012 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 4,614 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,074 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,008 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 7.2% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

