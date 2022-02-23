Wedbush Raises Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target to $113.00

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Wedbush from $104.00 to $113.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.51% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $105.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $98.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $118.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.16.
Shares of Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $88.62 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Texas Roadhouse has a 12-month low of $76.65 and a 12-month high of $110.75. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.03.
In other Texas Roadhouse news, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 6,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total value of $594,208.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 27.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,746 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,964,000 after acquiring an additional 13,833 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 330.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,012 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 4,614 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,074 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,008 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 7.2% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Texas Roadhouse
Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Texas Roadhouse (TXRH)
- Hit the Buy Button on These 3 Oversold Tech Stocks
- It’s Time To Shut The Door On Masonite International
- Pfizer Stock is Ready to be Added to Your Portfolio
- The Purely Technical Reason Oil Will Hit $122
- 4 Best 5G Stocks to Invest in
Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.