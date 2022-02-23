Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Albemarle (ALB)

Albemarle (NYSE: ALB) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/22/2022 – Albemarle had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $290.00 to $270.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/22/2022 – Albemarle had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $245.00 to $228.00.

2/21/2022 – Albemarle was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Albemarle’s adjusted earnings and sales for the fourth quarter of 2021 beat the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company should gain from long-term growth in the battery-grade lithium market. It is expected to benefit from its actions to boost its global lithium derivative capacity. Albemarle also remains focused on executing its cost-reduction program. Its cost saving actions are also expected to support margins in 2022. The company also remains committed to boost shareholder returns leveraging strong cash flows. The company remains committed to maintain its dividend payout. Albemarle has also outperformed the industry over a year. However, Albemarle is exposed to volume and cost pressure in its Catalysts unit. Higher raw material costs may also hurt Bromine margins. Plant start-up costs may also affect the company's margins.”

2/18/2022 – Albemarle had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $153.00 to $163.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

2/18/2022 – Albemarle was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/18/2022 – Albemarle had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $281.00 to $243.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/18/2022 – Albemarle had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $230.00 to $216.00.

2/18/2022 – Albemarle had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $300.00 to $280.00.

2/18/2022 – Albemarle had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $280.00 to $244.00.

2/10/2022 – Albemarle was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/1/2022 – Albemarle was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

1/26/2022 – Albemarle was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $280.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $250.00.

1/11/2022 – Albemarle had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $323.00 to $280.00.

1/10/2022 – Albemarle had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $144.00 to $153.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of ALB stock traded down $10.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $181.25. The company had a trading volume of 72,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,221,567. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.27. Albemarle Co. has a 52-week low of $133.82 and a 52-week high of $291.48. The stock has a market cap of $21.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.39, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $894.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.88 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.94, for a total value of $366,388.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total value of $348,957.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 5,172 shares of company stock valued at $1,269,127 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 127.3% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 161.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 178 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Albemarle Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

