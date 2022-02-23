Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Equinix (EQIX)

Equinix (NASDAQ: EQIX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/18/2022 – Equinix was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/17/2022 – Equinix had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $825.00 to $775.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/17/2022 – Equinix had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $675.00 to $673.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/17/2022 – Equinix had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $810.00 to $830.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/17/2022 – Equinix had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $880.00 to $890.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/17/2022 – Equinix was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $850.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $900.00.

2/17/2022 – Equinix had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $829.00 to $815.00.

2/10/2022 – Equinix had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $888.00 to $829.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/9/2022 – Equinix was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/24/2022 – Equinix was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $765.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Equinix’s global data-center portfolio is well-positioned to gain from tailwinds, such as high demand for inter-connected data-center space, driven by the acceleration in enterprise cloud adoption and increasing cloud or Internet customers’ demands. It continues focusing on acquisitions and developments to expand its data-center capacity in the key markets and strengthen its competitive positioning and global reach. In January, Equinix opened an IBX data center to boost its presence in Paris. However, huge capital outlays required for expansion moves and stiff competition from carrier-neutral data centers are headwinds. The recent trend in estimate revisions for fourth-quarter 2021 funds from operations (FFO) per share does not indicate a favorable outlook. Shares of Equinix have underperformed the industry in the past three months.”

1/14/2022 – Equinix had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $939.00 to $888.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/12/2022 – Equinix had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $890.00 to $825.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/10/2022 – Equinix was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $840.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $970.00.

1/7/2022 – Equinix was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $865.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $875.00.

EQIX stock traded down $6.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $674.13. 415,756 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 477,532. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $751.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $791.24. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $586.73 and a 1-year high of $885.26. The company has a market cap of $60.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.68, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Get Equinix Inc (REIT) alerts:

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.63 by ($4.27). The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 26.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $3.10 dividend. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.87. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 207.22%.

In other news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 3,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $681.94, for a total value of $2,162,431.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 1,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.23, for a total value of $960,078.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,778 shares of company stock valued at $20,075,286 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQIX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Equinix by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,928,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,552,383,000 after acquiring an additional 441,521 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Equinix by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,946,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,184,249,000 after acquiring an additional 433,155 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Equinix by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,575,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,178,713,000 after acquiring an additional 72,775 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Equinix by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,788,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,509,133,000 after acquiring an additional 61,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Equinix by 36.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,544,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,239,564,000 after acquiring an additional 413,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Inc (REIT) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix Inc (REIT) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.