Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Lightspeed POS (LSPD)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Lightspeed POS (TSE: LSPD) recently:

2/8/2022 – Lightspeed POS had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$100.00 to C$41.00.

2/7/2022 – Lightspeed POS had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$41.00 to C$100.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

2/4/2022 – Lightspeed POS had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from C$57.00 to C$50.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/4/2022 – Lightspeed POS had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They now have a C$60.00 price target on the stock.

2/4/2022 – Lightspeed POS had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$130.00 to C$80.00. They now have an “action list buy” rating on the stock.

2/3/2022 – Lightspeed POS had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$110.00 to C$68.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/31/2022 – Lightspeed POS had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$125.00 to C$68.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/31/2022 – Lightspeed POS had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc.. They now have a C$40.00 price target on the stock.

1/7/2022 – Lightspeed POS had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They now have a C$75.00 price target on the stock.

1/7/2022 – Lightspeed POS had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$104.00 to C$62.00.

TSE LSPD traded down C$1.28 on Wednesday, reaching C$31.56. 839,042 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,169,998. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 6.95 and a current ratio of 7.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$44.07 and a 200-day moving average price of C$88.51. The company has a market cap of C$4.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.51. Lightspeed POS Inc. has a 12 month low of C$31.51 and a 12 month high of C$165.87.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

