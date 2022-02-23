Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Roblox (RBLX)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) in the last few weeks:

2/18/2022 – Roblox had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $70.00 to $60.00.

2/17/2022 – Roblox was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

2/17/2022 – Roblox had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $110.00 to $90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/17/2022 – Roblox had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $92.00 to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/17/2022 – Roblox had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $136.00 to $83.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/16/2022 – Roblox was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating.

2/16/2022 – Roblox had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $124.00 to $108.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/16/2022 – Roblox had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $133.00 to $99.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/16/2022 – Roblox was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $77.00 price target on the stock.

2/16/2022 – Roblox had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $70.00 to $45.00.

2/14/2022 – Roblox is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock.

1/19/2022 – Roblox had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $115.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:RBLX opened at $48.21 on Wednesday. Roblox Co. has a 1-year low of $45.72 and a 1-year high of $141.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.61.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.12). Roblox had a negative net margin of 24.52% and a negative return on equity of 108.53%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brett Tolley sold 1,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.20, for a total transaction of $133,305.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Craig Donato sold 12,500 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $1,000,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 168,887 shares of company stock valued at $16,748,517 in the last three months.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Roblox by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 72,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,553,000 after purchasing an additional 18,426 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Roblox by 479.7% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Roblox during the second quarter valued at about $689,000. Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Roblox during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,576,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Roblox by 269.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,737,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,002,000 after acquiring an additional 13,659,143 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.67% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

