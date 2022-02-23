Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Kering (KER)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Kering (EPA: KER) recently:

2/23/2022 – Kering was given a new €855.00 ($971.59) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/21/2022 – Kering was given a new €700.00 ($795.45) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

2/18/2022 – Kering was given a new €825.00 ($937.50) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

2/18/2022 – Kering was given a new €900.00 ($1,022.73) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

2/17/2022 – Kering was given a new €830.00 ($943.18) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

2/17/2022 – Kering was given a new €892.00 ($1,013.64) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

2/17/2022 – Kering was given a new €854.00 ($970.45) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/17/2022 – Kering was given a new €770.00 ($875.00) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

2/3/2022 – Kering was given a new €770.00 ($875.00) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

2/1/2022 – Kering was given a new €892.00 ($1,013.64) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

2/1/2022 – Kering was given a new €900.00 ($1,022.73) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

1/18/2022 – Kering was given a new €785.00 ($892.05) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

1/11/2022 – Kering was given a new €850.00 ($965.91) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

1/10/2022 – Kering was given a new €830.00 ($943.18) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

1/10/2022 – Kering was given a new €854.00 ($970.45) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

KER traded down €8.70 ($9.89) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting €643.10 ($730.80). The stock had a trading volume of 208,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,612. Kering SA has a 1 year low of €231.35 ($262.90) and a 1 year high of €417.40 ($474.32). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €675.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is €675.78.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kering SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kering SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.