Wellington Management Group LLP Buys 2,876,971 Shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS)

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) by 134.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,009,204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,876,971 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 12.91% of Merus worth $110,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MRUS. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Merus by 73.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 556,523 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,244,000 after purchasing an additional 236,364 shares in the last quarter. BioImpact Capital LLC lifted its stake in Merus by 34.4% in the third quarter. BioImpact Capital LLC now owns 941,948 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,723,000 after acquiring an additional 241,069 shares during the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP acquired a new stake in Merus in the third quarter valued at $15,799,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Merus in the third quarter valued at $387,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Merus by 2.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 429,384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,447,000 after acquiring an additional 11,975 shares during the last quarter. 53.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MRUS opened at $25.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.62. Merus has a one year low of $16.14 and a one year high of $33.09. The company has a market cap of $981.94 million, a PE ratio of -10.91 and a beta of 1.06.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MRUS. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Merus from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Merus from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Merus in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Merus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Merus in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.89.

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

