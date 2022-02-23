Wellington Management Group LLP Cuts Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,840,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 46,175 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.28% of Aflac worth $95,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AFL. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,737,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $455,467,000 after acquiring an additional 336,753 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,887,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,835,000 after acquiring an additional 80,008 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,316,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,603,000 after acquiring an additional 125,775 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,118,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,716,000 after acquiring an additional 321,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,894,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,002,000 after acquiring an additional 69,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AFL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Aflac in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Aflac from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their price target on Aflac from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on Aflac from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Aflac in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aflac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.57.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 23,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total value of $1,354,512.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 9,918 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $571,971.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 94,516 shares of company stock valued at $5,715,309 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Aflac stock opened at $62.77 on Wednesday. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $47.70 and a twelve month high of $66.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.94.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 19.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aflac

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.