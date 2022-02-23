Wellington Management Group LLP Decreases Holdings in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its holdings in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 695,972 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 808,728 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 2.13% of Amedisys worth $103,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amedisys during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amedisys in the third quarter worth $28,000. Goodwin Daniel L purchased a new position in shares of Amedisys in the third quarter worth $30,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Amedisys by 59.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 682 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amedisys by 18.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 713 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amedisys alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Amedisys from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Amedisys from $244.00 to $221.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Amedisys from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Amedisys from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Amedisys from $265.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amedisys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $207.60.

In other Amedisys news, Director Richard A. Lechleiter bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $141.25 per share, for a total transaction of $141,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMED stock opened at $139.86 on Wednesday. Amedisys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.52 and a 12 month high of $292.97. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.19.

Amedisys Profile

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.