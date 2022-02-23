Wellington Management Group LLP Grows Stock Position in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO)

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,783,784 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 260,213 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 4.56% of Criteo worth $102,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Criteo by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,056,550 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $183,633,000 after acquiring an additional 102,688 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Criteo by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 4,626,594 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $169,565,000 after acquiring an additional 258,377 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Criteo by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,624,142 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $132,824,000 after acquiring an additional 42,672 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Criteo by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,297,464 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $120,852,000 after acquiring an additional 390,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Criteo by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,276,944 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $83,450,000 after acquiring an additional 358,126 shares in the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Criteo from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Criteo from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Criteo from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Criteo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.38.

In related news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 135,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total value of $5,473,225.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Ryan Damon sold 10,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total value of $441,390.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 145,996 shares of company stock valued at $5,918,707 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CRTO opened at $31.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 0.99. Criteo S.A. has a one year low of $29.30 and a one year high of $46.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.76.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.36. Criteo had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 5.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Criteo S.A. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. Its solutions include Criteo Marketing Solutions, Criteo Shopper Graph, Criteo AI Engine, Criteo Retail Media, and Publisher Network.

