Wellington Management Group LLP Grows Stock Position in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) by 225.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,231,212 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,238,076 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 4.05% of Myriad Genetics worth $104,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 209.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics in the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 28.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 585.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Myriad Genetics from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

NASDAQ MYGN opened at $25.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.49 and a beta of 1.56. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.55 and a fifty-two week high of $36.95.

Myriad Genetics Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic tests. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to assess an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.

