Wellington Management Group LLP Increases Holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 853,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 39,561 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 2.40% of The Hanover Insurance Group worth $110,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 49.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,734 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,729,000 after acquiring an additional 23,675 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 175.7% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,423 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,684,000 after acquiring an additional 18,112 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 30.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 114,774 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,568,000 after acquiring an additional 26,580 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 70.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 78,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,230,000 after acquiring an additional 32,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 5.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 106,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,459,000 after buying an additional 5,725 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE THG opened at $139.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $135.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.68. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.03 and a 1 year high of $144.64.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.88. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 8.15%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from The Hanover Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is presently 26.32%.

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 15,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total transaction of $2,095,263.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey M. Farber acquired 5,000 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $123.60 per share, with a total value of $618,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

THG has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Hanover Insurance Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.80.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.