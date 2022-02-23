Wellington Management Group LLP Lowers Stock Holdings in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) by 57.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,146,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,236,724 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 1.41% of US Foods worth $109,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in USFD. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in US Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Ossiam grew its position in US Foods by 12.4% during the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in US Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in US Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $182,000.

Shares of USFD stock opened at $37.84 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.71. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $30.02 and a 52 week high of $42.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 252.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). US Foods had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 0.30%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of US Foods in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of US Foods in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of US Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, US Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.70.

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

