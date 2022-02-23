Wellington Management Group LLP Reduces Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,301,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,169 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.97% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $103,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAH. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 70.3% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the third quarter worth $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 38.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 67.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 830 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the third quarter worth $116,000. 88.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BAH has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Barclays upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America cut Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.75.

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $71.38 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.73. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $71.10 and a twelve month high of $91.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.65% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This is a boost from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is currently 41.05%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

