Wellington Management Group LLP Reduces Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 719,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 67,532 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.25% of Digital Realty Trust worth $103,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. First National Corp MA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.8% during the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 2,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.6% during the third quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 4,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 73.3% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4.3% during the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.3% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 6,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DLR opened at $136.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $155.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.16. The stock has a market cap of $38.60 billion, a PE ratio of 57.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.29. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.65 and a 12 month high of $178.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $3.39. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 15.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $187.00 to $172.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.53.

In other news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.31, for a total transaction of $8,415,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William G. Laperch sold 2,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.38, for a total value of $332,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,350 shares of company stock worth $8,806,973. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

