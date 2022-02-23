Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 217,472 Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its position in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 920,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217,472 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 1.71% of Sprout Social worth $112,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,692,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,293,000 after buying an additional 266,254 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,676,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,412,000 after purchasing an additional 710,280 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,422,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,474,000 after purchasing an additional 349,124 shares during the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,258,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,487,000 after purchasing an additional 118,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 870,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,878,000 after purchasing an additional 69,213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

Sprout Social stock opened at $53.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.33 and a beta of 0.99. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.45 and a 52 week high of $145.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.36.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $53.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.28 million. The firm’s revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Sprout Social from $125.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price target on Sprout Social from $162.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Sprout Social from $146.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.10.

In other news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.49, for a total value of $1,743,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.74, for a total value of $564,144.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,050 shares of company stock worth $11,814,347 in the last quarter. 14.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sprout Social Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.