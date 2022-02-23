Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC Sells 2,775 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,775 shares during the quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 218.5% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 252.5% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 128.6% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 144.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BSV traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $79.23. 28,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,127,637. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $79.08 and a 52 week high of $82.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.18.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

