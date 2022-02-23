West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $2.27 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:WST)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) – Research analysts at William Blair upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 22nd. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now expects that the medical instruments supplier will earn $2.27 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.17. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for West Pharmaceutical Services’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.39 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.28 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.65 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.54 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.66 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $10.35 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $11.54 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $12.85 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $14.22 EPS.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.12. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 30.35% and a net margin of 22.85%. The business had revenue of $730.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Saturday, January 8th.

NYSE WST opened at $369.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $407.96 and its 200 day moving average is $424.82. West Pharmaceutical Services has a twelve month low of $253.85 and a twelve month high of $475.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.35 billion, a PE ratio of 45.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.97.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,338,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,917,009,000 after purchasing an additional 325,327 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,455,709 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,620,762,000 after acquiring an additional 54,510 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,514,826 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $710,469,000 after acquiring an additional 72,006 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,382,016 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $646,546,000 after acquiring an additional 40,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,338,591 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $627,811,000 after acquiring an additional 105,397 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 18th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is presently 8.93%.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

