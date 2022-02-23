West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $2.27 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:WST)

Posted by on Feb 23rd, 2022

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) – Research analysts at William Blair upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 22nd. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now expects that the medical instruments supplier will earn $2.27 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.17. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for West Pharmaceutical Services’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.39 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.28 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.65 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.54 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.66 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $10.35 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $11.54 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $12.85 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $14.22 EPS.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.12. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 30.35% and a net margin of 22.85%. The business had revenue of $730.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Saturday, January 8th.

NYSE WST opened at $369.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $407.96 and its 200 day moving average is $424.82. West Pharmaceutical Services has a twelve month low of $253.85 and a twelve month high of $475.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.35 billion, a PE ratio of 45.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.97.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,338,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,917,009,000 after purchasing an additional 325,327 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,455,709 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,620,762,000 after acquiring an additional 54,510 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,514,826 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $710,469,000 after acquiring an additional 72,006 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,382,016 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $646,546,000 after acquiring an additional 40,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,338,591 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $627,811,000 after acquiring an additional 105,397 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 18th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is presently 8.93%.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

Further Reading

Earnings History and Estimates for West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST)

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.