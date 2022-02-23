Western Asset Mortgage Capital (WMC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 2nd. Analysts expect Western Asset Mortgage Capital to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of WMC stock opened at $1.84 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.38. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a 52 week low of $1.82 and a 52 week high of $4.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.98 million, a PE ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 864.63, a current ratio of 864.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.04%. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently -57.14%.

In other Western Asset Mortgage Capital news, CIO Greg E. Handler bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.17 per share, for a total transaction of $108,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMC. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 7,137 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 8,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in managing a diversified portfolio of assets. It focuses on investing in, financing and managing real estate related securities, whole loans and other financial assets. The company was founded on June 3, 2009 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

