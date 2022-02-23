Westhaven Gold (CVE:WHN) PT Set at C$1.00 by Raymond James

Westhaven Gold (CVE:WHN – Get Rating) has been assigned a C$1.00 price target by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 117.39% from the company’s previous close.

WHN stock traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$0.46. The company had a trading volume of 29,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,169. The stock has a market capitalization of C$58.05 million and a P/E ratio of -24.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.42. Westhaven Gold has a 1-year low of C$0.33 and a 1-year high of C$0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 11.54 and a quick ratio of 11.54.

Westhaven Gold (CVE:WHN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 26th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Westhaven Gold will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Westhaven Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It owns 100% interest in four properties, including the Shovelnose, Prospect Valley, Skoonka Creek, and Skoonka North gold projects covering approximately 37,000 hectares located in British Columbia.

