Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $99.86.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, VP David L. Deninno sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.36, for a total value of $476,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Albert J. Neupaver sold 55,877 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total value of $5,408,893.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,889 shares of company stock valued at $6,363,538. 4.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 95.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 837 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WAB opened at $94.67 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.45, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.63. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 52-week low of $71.21 and a 52-week high of $99.17.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 5.86%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the Freight and Transit segments. The Freight segment builds new locomotives, manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives, rebuilds freight locomotives, supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services, and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

