Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.650-$5.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.30 billion-$8.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.46 billion.

Shares of NYSE WAB opened at $94.67 on Wednesday. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 12-month low of $71.21 and a 12-month high of $99.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a PE ratio of 39.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 7.54%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

WAB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $99.86.

In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, CFO John A. Olin acquired 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $91.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,260.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Albert J. Neupaver sold 55,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total value of $5,408,893.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,889 shares of company stock worth $6,363,538 in the last quarter. 4.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,201 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,730 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies were worth $1,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 90.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the Freight and Transit segments. The Freight segment builds new locomotives, manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives, rebuilds freight locomotives, supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services, and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

