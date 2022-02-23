WeWork (NYSE:WE) Shares Down 9.4%

WeWork Inc (NYSE:WE – Get Rating) shares were down 9.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.06 and last traded at $6.06. Approximately 307,702 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 4,070,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.69.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.07.

In other WeWork news, Director Jeffrey Sine acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.67 per share, with a total value of $69,360.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WeWork during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of WeWork during the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of WeWork during the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of WeWork during the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WeWork during the fourth quarter valued at about $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

WeWork Inc is a flexible space provider. It delivers technology-driven flexible solutions, inspiring spaces and unmatched community experiences. WeWork Inc, formerly known as BowX Acquisition Corp., is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.

