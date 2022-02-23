WeWork (NYSE:WE) Shares Down 9.4%

WeWork Inc (NYSE:WE – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 9.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.06 and last traded at $6.06. 307,702 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 4,070,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.69.
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.07.
In related news, Director Jeffrey Sine acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.67 per share, for a total transaction of $69,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
WeWork Company Profile (NYSE:WE)
WeWork Inc is a flexible space provider. It delivers technology-driven flexible solutions, inspiring spaces and unmatched community experiences. WeWork Inc, formerly known as BowX Acquisition Corp., is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.
