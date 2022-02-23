Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Purchased by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,832,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,032 shares during the period. Weyerhaeuser comprises 1.5% of Confluence Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Weyerhaeuser worth $116,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WY. Ellenbecker Investment Group purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 2.8% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 110,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,922,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.4% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 58,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 77.9% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 354,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,507,000 after purchasing an additional 155,003 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 6.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,161,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,740,000 after purchasing an additional 437,753 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

WY stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.83. 123,224 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,008,200. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.75. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $31.80 and a twelve month high of $43.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 25.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is presently 19.60%.

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

