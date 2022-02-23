WH Smith (LON:SMWH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

WH Smith (LON:SMWH)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 2,100 ($28.56) price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 30.76% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SMWH. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,180 ($29.65) target price on shares of WH Smith in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($25.84) price target on shares of WH Smith in a report on Monday, January 17th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($31.28) price objective on shares of WH Smith in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WH Smith in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($31.28) price objective on shares of WH Smith in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, WH Smith presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,051 ($27.89).

SMWH stock opened at GBX 1,606 ($21.84) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 483.61, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.44. WH Smith has a 12 month low of GBX 1,303 ($17.72) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,064 ($28.07). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,569.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,581.24. The firm has a market cap of £2.10 billion and a PE ratio of -25.59.

In other WH Smith news, insider Nicky Dulieu purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,532 ($20.84) per share, with a total value of £38,300 ($52,087.58).

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. As of August 31, 2020, it operated 1,174 units primarily in airports, hospitals, railway stations, motorway service areas, and workplaces.

