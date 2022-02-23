Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Increases Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This is a boost from Whitestone REIT’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Whitestone REIT has decreased its dividend by 62.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Whitestone REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 226.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Whitestone REIT to earn $0.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.43 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.3%.

Get Whitestone REIT alerts:

Shares of NYSE WSR traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.91. 985,195 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 669,161. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $584.94 million, a P/E ratio of 43.71 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. Whitestone REIT has a twelve month low of $7.56 and a twelve month high of $12.30.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Whitestone REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

About Whitestone REIT (Get Rating)

Whitestone REIT engages in the operation of commercial properties in culturally diverse markets of major metropolitan areas. The company was founded on August 20, 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Whitestone REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitestone REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.