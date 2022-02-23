Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 2nd.

Whitestone REIT has decreased its dividend by 62.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Whitestone REIT has a payout ratio of 226.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Whitestone REIT to earn $0.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.43 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.3%.

Shares of NYSE WSR traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.91. The company had a trading volume of 985,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,161. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. Whitestone REIT has a one year low of $7.56 and a one year high of $12.30. The firm has a market cap of $584.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.71 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.93.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Whitestone REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Whitestone REIT engages in the operation of commercial properties in culturally diverse markets of major metropolitan areas. The company was founded on August 20, 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

