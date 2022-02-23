William Banyai Sells 1,280 Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Stock

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) insider William Banyai sold 1,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.66, for a total transaction of $67,404.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

William Banyai also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 25th, William Banyai sold 348 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total transaction of $19,046.04.

On Friday, January 21st, William Banyai sold 245 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.36, for a total transaction of $13,073.20.

On Wednesday, December 15th, William Banyai sold 25,000 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total transaction of $2,130,000.00.

TWST traded down $3.01 on Wednesday, reaching $49.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 722,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,177. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 0.74. Twist Bioscience Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.63 and a fifty-two week high of $151.79.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $42.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.22 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 24.90% and a negative net margin of 114.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.72) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -4.79 EPS for the current year.

TWST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $110.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $130.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $113.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Twist Bioscience presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,522,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,012,000 after purchasing an additional 182,684 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,333,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,402,000 after acquiring an additional 316,078 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,351,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,964,000 after acquiring an additional 205,147 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,351,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,134,000 after acquiring an additional 205,147 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 4.7% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,728,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,859,000 after acquiring an additional 76,905 shares during the period. 97.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

