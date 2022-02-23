William Blair Comments on HealthStream, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:HSTM)

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) – Investment analysts at William Blair lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of HealthStream in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 22nd. William Blair analyst R. Daniels now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.03. William Blair also issued estimates for HealthStream’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.67.

Shares of HSTM stock opened at $19.76 on Wednesday. HealthStream has a 52-week low of $19.65 and a 52-week high of $31.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.81. The company has a market capitalization of $623.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.92, a PEG ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.44.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. HealthStream had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 2.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in HealthStream by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 988,614 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,060,000 after purchasing an additional 5,772 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of HealthStream by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 822,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,673,000 after buying an additional 32,851 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of HealthStream by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 621,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,377,000 after buying an additional 10,503 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of HealthStream by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 539,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,199,000 after buying an additional 29,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 537,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,007,000 after purchasing an additional 17,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.25% of the company’s stock.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce.

