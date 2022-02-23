William Blair Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST)

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at William Blair in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for West Pharmaceutical Services’ Q3 2022 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.39 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.28 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.65 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.54 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.66 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $10.35 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $11.54 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $12.85 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $14.22 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Saturday, January 8th.

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $369.13 on Tuesday. West Pharmaceutical Services has a fifty-two week low of $253.85 and a fifty-two week high of $475.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $407.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $424.82. The company has a market cap of $27.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.97.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.12. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 30.35%. The firm had revenue of $730.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Monolith Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

