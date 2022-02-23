William C. Mulligan Buys 6,500 Shares of Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) Stock

Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Rating) Director William C. Mulligan acquired 6,500 shares of Universal Electronics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.84 per share, for a total transaction of $206,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of UEIC stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.77. 4,852 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,701. Universal Electronics Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.75 and a 12 month high of $65.02. The company has a market cap of $416.25 million, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.37.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.57. Universal Electronics had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 7.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Universal Electronics Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Electronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Universal Electronics from $62.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Universal Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.25.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Universal Electronics in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Universal Electronics in the 4th quarter worth about $172,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Universal Electronics by 112,725.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 4,509 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in Universal Electronics in the 3rd quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Universal Electronics by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Universal Electronics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Universal Electronics, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of control and sensor technology solutions. Its products include one for all retail accessories, tablets and smartphones, and consumer electronics OEM. The firm’s services include design, global manufacturing, and outsourced call center services.

