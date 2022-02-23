Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Price Target Increased to $32.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) had its price target upped by TD Securities from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.26% from the stock’s current price.

WMB has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.62.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Shares of WMB traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.40. The company had a trading volume of 379,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,011,021. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.31. The stock has a market cap of $36.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.06, a PEG ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.40. Williams Companies has a 52 week low of $22.50 and a 52 week high of $31.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 10.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Williams Companies will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Williams Companies by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Williams Companies by 46.3% during the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.