Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Co (NASDAQ:WTW) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.54 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Co (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $2.54 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.32 and the highest is $2.99. Willis Towers Watson Public reported earnings of $3.64 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 30.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public will report full-year earnings of $13.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.33 to $14.15. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $15.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.39 to $16.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Willis Towers Watson Public.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $5.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.37 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 23.88%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.23 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WTW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Willis Towers Watson Public from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $284.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

WTW traded down $6.38 on Wednesday, hitting $216.82. 861,929 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,212,865. The stock has a market cap of $27.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Willis Towers Watson Public has a fifty-two week low of $199.78 and a fifty-two week high of $271.87.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams.

