Wincanton (LON:WIN) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $372.86

Posted by on Feb 23rd, 2022

Shares of Wincanton plc (LON:WIN) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 372.86 ($5.07) and traded as low as GBX 369 ($5.02). Wincanton shares last traded at GBX 380 ($5.17), with a volume of 167,127 shares trading hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 520 ($7.07) price target on shares of Wincanton in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

The stock has a market cap of £473.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,444.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 368.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 372.86.

Wincanton Company Profile (LON:WIN)

Wincanton plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of outsourced and integrated supply chain solutions in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company operates through two segments, Retail & Consumer and Industrial & Transport. It offers business critical services, including storage, handling and distribution, eFulfilment, retailer, home delivery, fleet and transport management, and network optimization.

