Winning Points Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Winning Points Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,481 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 6,449 shares during the quarter. BP makes up approximately 1.1% of Winning Points Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Winning Points Advisors LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $1,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BP in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in BP by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,485 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its stake in shares of BP by 202.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of BP by 20.6% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,033 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of BP by 7.1% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,538 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. 8.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BP traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.16. 314,533 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,745,162. BP p.l.c. has a 1-year low of $22.64 and a 1-year high of $34.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $50.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.56 billion. BP had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 4.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that BP p.l.c. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.323 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.85%.

BP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered BP from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a report on Monday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.95.

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power and natural gas liquids.

