Winning Points Advisors LLC Makes New $1.34 Million Investment in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Winning Points Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,343,000. Sherwin-Williams makes up 1.0% of Winning Points Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.8% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 5.1% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 682 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1.1% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,346 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 3.0% during the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 38.2% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 141 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

SHW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $355.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $380.00 to $335.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $335.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.97.

NYSE SHW traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $262.80. 8,423 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,702,296. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $68.91 billion, a PE ratio of 37.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $308.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $309.57. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $218.06 and a 52 week high of $354.15.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 78.98%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.61%.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

