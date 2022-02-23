WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:DGRE) Shares Down 0.8%

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:DGRE – Get Rating) fell 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $27.19 and last traded at $27.27. 11,544 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 23,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.49.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.29.

