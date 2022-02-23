WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $37.04

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $37.04 and traded as low as $35.49. WisdomTree India Earnings Fund shares last traded at $35.67, with a volume of 720,664 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.04.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPI. CWM LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 180.5% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (The Fund) seeks to track the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the WisdomTree India Earnings Index. The Index measures the performance of profitable companies incorporated and traded in India that are eligible to be purchased by foreign investors and that meet specific criteria developed by WisdomTree Investments.

