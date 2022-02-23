Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Hits New 1-Year Low at $24.38

Shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $24.38 and last traded at $24.43, with a volume of 10887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.19.

WWW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $43.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.38.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41. The business had revenue of $635.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.07 million. Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 3.85% and a positive return on equity of 25.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -35.71%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWW. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the third quarter worth $69,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the third quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,852 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. 95.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

