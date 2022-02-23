Wolves of Wall Street (WOWS) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $653.00

Wolves of Wall Street (CURRENCY:WOWS) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. One Wolves of Wall Street coin can now be purchased for about $21.95 or 0.00058438 BTC on popular exchanges. Wolves of Wall Street has a market cap of $139,880.27 and approximately $653.00 worth of Wolves of Wall Street was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Wolves of Wall Street has traded down 22.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Wolves of Wall Street alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.58 or 0.00036153 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.25 or 0.00109791 BTC.

Wolves of Wall Street Coin Profile

WOWS is a coin. It launched on February 10th, 2021. Wolves of Wall Street’s total supply is 21,114 coins and its circulating supply is 6,371 coins. Wolves of Wall Street’s official Twitter account is @WolvesWallst

According to CryptoCompare, “Wolves of Wall Street is a DeFi project expanding the use & value of NFTs as a CRYPTOFOLIO with implemented yield earning protocols, allocated assets, rewards & earn returns through gamification. “

Wolves of Wall Street Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wolves of Wall Street directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wolves of Wall Street should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wolves of Wall Street using one of the exchanges listed above.

