Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Holdings Boosted by Red Spruce Capital LLC

Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,584 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in Woodward were worth $1,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Woodward by 114.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,306,000 after buying an additional 288,545 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Woodward by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after buying an additional 2,948 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,825,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Woodward by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Woodward by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 217,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,700,000 after buying an additional 50,262 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 9,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total transaction of $1,121,068.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

WWD traded up $1.66 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,002. The firm has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 37.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.64. Woodward, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.28 and a 12 month high of $130.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.37.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.25). Woodward had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 9.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WWD shares. Truist Financial raised shares of Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Woodward from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Woodward presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.50.

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

