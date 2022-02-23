Woolworths Group (OTCMKTS:WOLWF) Upgraded to Neutral by Credit Suisse Group

Woolworths Group (OTCMKTS:WOLWF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Credit Suisse Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WOLWF remained flat at $$23.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 710. Woolworths Group has a 1-year low of $23.80 and a 1-year high of $33.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.03.

Woolworths Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Woolworths Group Ltd. engages in the operation of general merchandise consumer stores and supermarkets in Australia, New Zealand and India. It operates through the following business segments: Australian Food, New Zealand Food, Endeavour Drinks, BIG W, and Hotels. The Australian Food segment procures food and liquor and products for resale to customers in Australia.

