Woolworths Group (OTCMKTS:WOLWF) Upgraded to Neutral by Credit Suisse Group

Woolworths Group (OTCMKTS:WOLWF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Credit Suisse Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:WOLWF remained flat at $$23.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 710. Woolworths Group has a 1-year low of $23.80 and a 1-year high of $33.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.03.
Woolworths Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
