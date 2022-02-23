Workspace Group (LON:WKP) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Workspace Group (LON:WKP)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 980 ($13.33) target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 31.10% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on WKP. Liberum Capital reduced their price target on shares of Workspace Group from GBX 965 ($13.12) to GBX 920 ($12.51) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.88) price objective on shares of Workspace Group in a report on Monday, February 14th. Berenberg Bank raised Workspace Group to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 670 ($9.11) to GBX 850 ($11.56) in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($14.28) price objective on shares of Workspace Group in a report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 920 ($12.51).

Shares of Workspace Group stock opened at GBX 747.50 ($10.17) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £1.35 billion and a PE ratio of -11.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 814.89 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 851.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.85. Workspace Group has a twelve month low of GBX 722.50 ($9.83) and a twelve month high of GBX 979 ($13.31).

Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages some 4 million sq. ft. of business space in London. We are home to London's brightest businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best.

